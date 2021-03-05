2007 Toyota Yaris

Vehicle Features

Exterior Tinted Glass P175/65R14 all-season tires Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Powertrain Front Wheel Drive 1.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve VVT-i I4 engine Windows REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER Rear Window Defroster Convenience Front & rear cup holders Compact Spare Tire Door Map Pockets Remote fuel lid release Reflector-style halogen head lamps Intermittent front windshield wipers w/mist feature Carpeting/carpeted floor mats Dual visors w/vanity mirrors Driver & front passenger seatback pockets Front centre console w/storage areas Safety Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes Anchor points for child restraint seats Driver/front passenger frontal airbags Front 3-point seat belts w/pre-tensioners & force limiters Rear all position 3-point seat belts Child protector rear door locks Crumple zones Seating Rear seat heater ducts Cloth reclining front bucket seats w/adjustable headrests Suspension Independent MacPherson gas strut front suspension w/coil springs & stabilizer bar Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Power Options Electric pwr rack & pinion steering

Additional Features Driver footrest Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors Front/rear splash guards 3-spoke tilt steering wheel Assist grips Body-coloured bumpers & door handles Upper & lower glove box Semi-fabric door trim Interior trunk/cargo access Fold-down rear seat w/(3) adjustable headrests Dual foldable pwr remote rearview mirrors 14" steel wheels w/full wheel covers Warnings-inc: low fuel, low washer fluid, door ajar, driver & front passenger seat belts AM/FM stereo w/CD player, (4) speakers, digital clock 4-speed automatic transmission w/OD, super electronic control transmission (Super-ECT)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.