New Arrival! This 2007 Toyota Yaris is fresh on our lot in Simcoe.
This low mileage hatchback has just 58,420 kms. It's copper orange mica in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 106HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Vehicle Features
Tinted Glass
P175/65R14 all-season tires
Tachometer
Front Wheel Drive
1.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve VVT-i I4 engine
REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER
Rear Window Defroster
Front & rear cup holders
Compact Spare Tire
Door Map Pockets
Remote fuel lid release
Reflector-style halogen head lamps
Intermittent front windshield wipers w/mist feature
Carpeting/carpeted floor mats
Dual visors w/vanity mirrors
Driver & front passenger seatback pockets
Front centre console w/storage areas
Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Driver/front passenger frontal airbags
Front 3-point seat belts w/pre-tensioners & force limiters
Rear all position 3-point seat belts
Child protector rear door locks
Crumple zones
Rear seat heater ducts
Cloth reclining front bucket seats w/adjustable headrests
Independent MacPherson gas strut front suspension w/coil springs & stabilizer bar
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
Driver footrest
Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors
Front/rear splash guards
3-spoke tilt steering wheel
Assist grips
Body-coloured bumpers & door handles
Upper & lower glove box
Semi-fabric door trim
Interior trunk/cargo access
Fold-down rear seat w/(3) adjustable headrests
Dual foldable pwr remote rearview mirrors
14" steel wheels w/full wheel covers
Warnings-inc: low fuel, low washer fluid, door ajar, driver & front passenger seat belts
AM/FM stereo w/CD player, (4) speakers, digital clock
4-speed automatic transmission w/OD, super electronic control transmission (Super-ECT)
