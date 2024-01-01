$13,995+ tax & licensing
2010 Lexus RX 350
AWD 4dr
Location
Simcoe Toyota
150 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4K4
519-426-1050
Used
194,123KM
VIN JTJBK1BA8A2416301
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tungsten Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 22B37CBB
- Mileage 194,123 KM
Simcoe Toyota
150 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4K4
2010 Lexus RX 350