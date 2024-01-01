Menu
2010 Lexus RX 350

194,123 KM

Details

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Simcoe Toyota

150 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4K4

519-426-1050

Used
194,123KM
VIN JTJBK1BA8A2416301

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tungsten Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22B37CBB
  • Mileage 194,123 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

150 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4K4
519-426-1050

2010 Lexus RX 350