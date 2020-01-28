Menu
2011 Chrysler 300

Touring

Location

Southcoast Hyundai

121 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4M5

519-426-1515

$9,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 165,598KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4567149
  • Stock #: A01669
  • VIN: 2C3CA4CG8BH515955
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
In this era of hybrids and crossovers, this Chrysler 300 redefines old-school cool with a classy design, a spacious cabin, and a comfortable ride. This 2011 Chrysler 300 is fresh on our lot in Simcoe.

This stunning Chrysler 300 embodies world-class craftsmanship and advanced technology. This Canadian-built full-size sedan's sculpted aerodynamics, premium interior, and impressive performance make it a benchmark for powerful luxury. It's an old-school North American luxury car loaded with modern features and technology that are anything but old-fashioned. Make a statement in this bold, powerful sedan. This sedan has 165,598 kms. It's grey in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 292HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CA4CG8BH515955.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoasthyundai.com/apply-for-financing



SouthCoast Hyundai is your local Hyundai dealer. Whether you're looking for a brand new Hyundai or a pre-owned vehicle, SouthCoast Hyundai can help.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Simcoe. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

121 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4M5

