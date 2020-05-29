Menu
2012 Nissan Rogue

2012 Nissan Rogue

SV FWD CVT - $83 B/W

2012 Nissan Rogue

SV FWD CVT - $83 B/W

  • 136,815KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5140856
  • Stock #: A01706
  • VIN: JN8AS5MT5CW254471
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Comfortable seats and great cargo capacity are just the beginning of what makes this Nissan Rogue a capable, versatile crossover. This 2012 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Simcoe.

Take on a bigger, bolder world. Get there in a compact crossover that brings a stylish look to consistent capability. Load up in a snap with an interior that adapts for adventure. Excellent safety ratings let you enjoy the drive with confidence while great fuel economy lets your adventure go further. Slide into gear and explore a life of possibilities in this Nissan Rogue. It gives you more than you expect and everything you deserve. This SUV has 136,815 kms. It's white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoasthyundai.com/apply-for-financing



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $82.11 with $0 down for 60 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - HST and Licensing / Total cost of borrowing $1676 ). See dealer for details.

SouthCoast Hyundai is your local Hyundai dealer. Whether you're looking for a brand new Hyundai or a pre-owned vehicle, SouthCoast Hyundai can help.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Simcoe. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

