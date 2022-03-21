$11,998+ tax & licensing
2012 Volkswagen Jetta
Highline - $133 B/W
153,375KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8820317
- Stock #: A01996
- VIN: 3VW3L7AJ0CM014306
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Toffee Brown Metallic
- Interior Colour Titan Black - Vienna Lthr
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
For 2012 Volkswagen revised the Jetta's packaging to better compete with the Honda Civic, Mazda3 and Toyota Corolla. The 2012 VW Jetta delivers a better driving feel and more back-seat room than many other compact sedans, with fit and finish similar to that of high end luxury cars. The Jetta has exceptional interior room and trunk space and is 2.9 inches longer than the previous model, with a 104-inch wheelbase and an overall length of 182.2 inches allowing for a great amount of back-seat leg room. Standard features include power windows, locks and mirrors; an AM/FM/CD player with an auxiliary jack; air conditioning with that impressive German VW heritage. This sedan has 153,375 kms. It's toffee brown metallic in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 140HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoasthyundai.com/apply-for-financing
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $132.40 with $0 down for 48 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - HST and Licensing - Pricing and Interest rate subject to change at any time. Please contact us for current pricing and interest rates / Total cost of borrowing $1771 / Total Obligation of $13769 ). See dealer for details.
SouthCoast Hyundai is your local Hyundai dealer. Whether you're looking for a brand new Hyundai or a pre-owned vehicle, SouthCoast Hyundai can help. o~o
