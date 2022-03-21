Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Volkswagen Jetta

153,375 KM

Details Description

$11,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

Southcoast Hyundai

519-426-1515

Contact Seller
2012 Volkswagen Jetta

2012 Volkswagen Jetta

Highline - $133 B/W

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Volkswagen Jetta

Highline - $133 B/W

Location

Southcoast Hyundai

121 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4M5

519-426-1515

  1. 8820317
  2. 8820317
  3. 8820317
  4. 8820317
  5. 8820317
  6. 8820317
  7. 8820317
  8. 8820317
  9. 8820317
  10. 8820317
  11. 8820317
  12. 8820317
  13. 8820317
  14. 8820317
  15. 8820317
  16. 8820317
  17. 8820317
  18. 8820317
  19. 8820317
  20. 8820317
  21. 8820317
  22. 8820317
  23. 8820317
  24. 8820317
  25. 8820317
  26. 8820317
  27. 8820317
  28. 8820317
  29. 8820317
  30. 8820317
  31. 8820317
  32. 8820317
  33. 8820317
  34. 8820317
  35. 8820317
  36. 8820317
  37. 8820317
  38. 8820317
  39. 8820317
  40. 8820317
  41. 8820317
  42. 8820317
Contact Seller

$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

153,375KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8820317
  • Stock #: A01996
  • VIN: 3VW3L7AJ0CM014306

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Toffee Brown Metallic
  • Interior Colour Titan Black - Vienna Lthr
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A01996
  • Mileage 153,375 KM

Vehicle Description

Volkswagen have a problem with over-engineering the power-trains and the same is the case with the Jetta, built to be mechanically bulletproof. This 2012 Volkswagen Jetta is fresh on our lot in Simcoe.

For 2012 Volkswagen revised the Jetta's packaging to better compete with the Honda Civic, Mazda3 and Toyota Corolla. The 2012 VW Jetta delivers a better driving feel and more back-seat room than many other compact sedans, with fit and finish similar to that of high end luxury cars. The Jetta has exceptional interior room and trunk space and is 2.9 inches longer than the previous model, with a 104-inch wheelbase and an overall length of 182.2 inches allowing for a great amount of back-seat leg room. Standard features include power windows, locks and mirrors; an AM/FM/CD player with an auxiliary jack; air conditioning with that impressive German VW heritage. This sedan has 153,375 kms. It's toffee brown metallic in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 140HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoasthyundai.com/apply-for-financing



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $132.40 with $0 down for 48 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - HST and Licensing - Pricing and Interest rate subject to change at any time. Please contact us for current pricing and interest rates / Total cost of borrowing $1771 / Total Obligation of $13769 ). See dealer for details.

SouthCoast Hyundai is your local Hyundai dealer. Whether you're looking for a brand new Hyundai or a pre-owned vehicle, SouthCoast Hyundai can help. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Southcoast Hyundai

2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 84,314 KM
$36,998 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Compass Tr...
 76,232 KM
$29,998 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 32,754 KM
$45,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Southcoast Hyundai

Southcoast Hyundai

Southcoast Hyundai

121 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4M5

Call Dealer

519-426-XXXX

(click to show)

519-426-1515

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory