2013 Ford Mustang

100,684 KM

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Simcoe Honda

519-426-9050

2013 Ford Mustang

2013 Ford Mustang

V6 Premium

2013 Ford Mustang

V6 Premium

Simcoe Honda

443 Queensway West, Simcoe, ON N3Y 2N4

519-426-9050

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

100,684KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8359107
  • Stock #: 22040B
  • VIN: 1ZVBP8AM5D5272733

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 100,684 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN - V6 - LOW KMS - FUN SPORTY CAR - FULL BLUETOOTH - POWER DRIVERS SEAT - POWER PASSENGER SEAT - FULL LEATHER - HEATED SEATS - AUX/USB PORT

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Simcoe Honda

Simcoe Honda

443 Queensway West, Simcoe, ON N3Y 2N4

519-426-XXXX

519-426-9050

