SiriusXM, OnStar, Air Conditioning!
It might not look like it, but this compact 2014 Chevy Orlando has room for seven people. This 2014 Chevrolet Orlando is fresh on our lot in Simcoe.
The 2014 Chevrolet Orlando is a family-friendly crossover with seating for seven. It's compact enough for dense city traffic but has seating and space to spare. Cargo room is generous once you fold the third-row seats, and comfort can be found in both the ride and the seats. It has enough power to haul the whole family around comfortably while returning great fuel economy. For something a little different, check out the Chevy Orlando.This SUV has 225,204 kms. It's black in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 174HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Siriusxm, Onstar, Air Conditioning.
