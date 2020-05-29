Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,998

+ taxes & licensing

Southcoast Hyundai

519-426-1515

Contact Seller
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT - SXT - $98 B/W

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT - SXT - $98 B/W

Location

Southcoast Hyundai

121 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4M5

519-426-1515

Contact Seller

$13,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 88,811KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5134115
  • Stock #: A01705
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG9ER414129
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
SXT!

If a no-nonsense family hauler is what you're after, there are few options better than the Grand Caravan, says Car and Driver. This 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Simcoe.

This Dodge Grand Caravan offers drivers unlimited versatility, the latest technology, and premium features. This minivan is one of the most comfortable and enjoyable ways to transport families along with all of their stuff. Dodge designed this for families, and it shows in every detail. It's no wonder the Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan. This van has 88,811 kms. It's white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sxt.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGBG9ER414129.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoasthyundai.com/apply-for-financing



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $97.36 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - HST and Licensing / Total cost of borrowing $3721 ). See dealer for details.

SouthCoast Hyundai is your local Hyundai dealer. Whether you're looking for a brand new Hyundai or a pre-owned vehicle, SouthCoast Hyundai can help.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Simcoe. o~o
Additional Features
  • SXT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Southcoast Hyundai

2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 97,258 KM
$24,998 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 96,055 KM
$21,998 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 145,254 KM
$10,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Southcoast Hyundai

Southcoast Hyundai

121 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4M5

Call Dealer

519-426-XXXX

(click to show)

519-426-1515

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory