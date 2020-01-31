Menu
2014 Hyundai Accent

GL - Bluetooth - Heated Seats - $74 B/W

2014 Hyundai Accent

GL - Bluetooth - Heated Seats - $74 B/W

Southcoast Hyundai

121 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4M5

519-426-1515

$10,498

+ taxes & licensing

  40,256KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 4669365
  Stock #: A01678
  VIN: KMHCT4AE3EU623372
Exterior Colour
Red
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning!

With handsome styling, above-average performance, and solid build quality, this Hyundai Accent represents a strong choice for a small car in the subcompact class. This 2014 Hyundai Accent is fresh on our lot in Simcoe.

It's hard to find style, safety, and value in a fun to drive package, but that's exactly what this Hyundai Accent delivers. Leave compromise behind and enjoy this fun, economical Accent filled with modern design and advanced safety features. Let this Hyundai Accent change your idea of small cars. This low mileage sedan has just 40,256 kms. It's red in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoasthyundai.com/apply-for-financing



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $73.02 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - HST and Licensing / Total cost of borrowing $2791 ). See dealer for details.

SouthCoast Hyundai is your local Hyundai dealer. Whether you're looking for a brand new Hyundai or a pre-owned vehicle, SouthCoast Hyundai can help.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Simcoe. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Control
Additional Features
  • SiriusXM

Southcoast Hyundai

Southcoast Hyundai

121 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4M5

