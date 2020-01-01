Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Fog Lamps!



This Hyundai Tucson is your sidekick to life. It can handle anything you throw at it whether it's running errands or going on a long adventure. This 2014 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Simcoe.



Out of all of your options for a compact crossover? This Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle that's up for anything. It doesn't hurt that it comes with numerous standard features and technology. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This SUV has 85864 kms. It's brown in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 164HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Fog Lamps.



To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoasthyundai.com/apply-for-financing







Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $104.31 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - HST and Licensing / Total cost of borrowing $3987 ). See dealer for details.



SouthCoast Hyundai is your local Hyundai dealer. Whether you're looking for a brand new Hyundai or a pre-owned vehicle, SouthCoast Hyundai can help.

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Simcoe. o~o

Power Options Power Windows Comfort Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Control Safety Fog Lamps

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.