Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry!
With a smart list of standard features and a smooth effortless driving experience the 2015 Hyundai Elantra is a smart choice. This 2015 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Simcoe.
Car makers typically design vehicles by taking aim at the head of the class. At Hyundai, they set their sights higher and aimed for a class above the rest. The Elantra enters the compact segment with a number of exceptional features including air conditioning, cruise control, power windows, and a telescoping steering wheel. Also standard are upscale features like keyless entry, Bluetooth wireless connectivity, and a AM/FM/CD/satellite radio with USB/iPod inputs. The comfortable interior features some higher-end soft-touch materials as well. The front seats are properly shaped for leisurely or aggressive driving, creating a perfect blend of practicality and style. This low mileage sedan has just 56,276 kms. It's beige in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoasthyundai.com/apply-for-financing
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $78.58 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - HST and Licensing / Total cost of borrowing $3003 ). See dealer for details.
SouthCoast Hyundai is your local Hyundai dealer. Whether you're looking for a brand new Hyundai or a pre-owned vehicle, SouthCoast Hyundai can help.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Simcoe. o~o
