2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport SE

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport SE

Southcoast Hyundai

121 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4M5

519-426-1515

$15,498

+ taxes & licensing

  • 161,348KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4652841
  • Stock #: A01674
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLA9FG268183
Exterior Colour
FROST WHITE
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
A real multipurpose SUV that will keep you safe at all times thanks to the amazing safety tech that is included as standard. This 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is fresh on our lot in Simcoe.

Boasting with multiple smart safety features, an excellent range of engines all of which are great performers and unmistakable styling, the Santa Fe Sport is simply an all in one package. This SUV is a proven capable off road warrior that is timid enough to be civilized and refined on the road. With a spacious cabin, and multiple modern options as standard, the value for money is at a high level. Look no further, the 2015 Santa Fe Sport is your new versatile SUV.This SUV has 161,348 kms. It's frost white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 264HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoasthyundai.com/apply-for-financing



SouthCoast Hyundai is your local Hyundai dealer. Whether you're looking for a brand new Hyundai or a pre-owned vehicle, SouthCoast Hyundai can help. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Southcoast Hyundai

Southcoast Hyundai

121 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4M5

