$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Simcoe Toyota

519-426-1050

2015 Toyota Corolla

S - Heated Seats - Bluetooth - $92 B/W

Location

Simcoe Toyota

150 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4K4

519-426-1050

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 86,680KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5009580
  • Stock #: 20B26A
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE4FC444823
Exterior Colour
Black Sand Pearl
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning!

If you're looking for a fun, efficient compact, then look no further than the Toyota Corolla. This 2015 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in Simcoe.

The Toyota Corolla debuted in 1966 and there is no stopping this legend. Completely redesigned in 2014, the 2015 Corolla is a perfect example of Toyota durability, quality, and reliability. It has a sleek, sporty look that will turn heads everywhere you go. The Corolla is a fun to drive compact that is excellent on fuel and offers more than just being a commuter vehicle. The ride is smooth and well mannered in the corners while the interior and exterior design is sure to make you fall in love. This sedan has 86,680 kms. It's black sand pearl in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 132HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.simcoetoyota.ca/financing/application.htm



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $91.62 with $0 down for 72 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $14293 ). See dealer for details.

At Simcoe Toyota, we have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Stop by our dealership or give us a call at 844-625-0209 for more information. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • POWER DOORS
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Safety
  • Fog Lamps
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera

Simcoe Toyota

Simcoe Toyota

150 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4K4

519-426-1050

519-426-1050

