Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning!
Style, reliability, and comfort all come together in the efficient Toyota Corolla. This 2015 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in Simcoe.
The Toyota Corolla debuted in 1966 and there is no stopping this legend. Completely redesigned in 2014, the 2015 Corolla is a perfect example of Toyota durability, quality, and reliability. It has a sleek, sporty look that will turn heads everywhere you go. The Corolla is a fun to drive compact that is excellent on fuel and offers more than just being a commuter vehicle. The ride is smooth and well mannered in the corners while the interior and exterior design is sure to make you fall in love. This sedan has 141,416 kms. It's blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 132HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $91.62 with $0 down for 72 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $14293 ). See dealer for details.
