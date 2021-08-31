2016 Dodge Journey

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 2 7 , 6 4 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7723138

7723138 Stock #: 21246A

21246A VIN: 3C4PDDFG1GT216208

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 21246A

Mileage 127,644 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.