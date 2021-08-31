Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Dodge Journey

127,644 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Demeyere Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

519-426-3010

Contact Seller
2016 Dodge Journey

2016 Dodge Journey

R/T

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Journey

R/T

Location

Demeyere Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

144 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4K8

519-426-3010

  1. 7723138
  2. 7723138
  3. 7723138
  4. 7723138
  5. 7723138
  6. 7723138
  7. 7723138
  8. 7723138
  9. 7723138
  10. 7723138
  11. 7723138
  12. 7723138
  13. 7723138
  14. 7723138
  15. 7723138
  16. 7723138
  17. 7723138
  18. 7723138
  19. 7723138
  20. 7723138
  21. 7723138
  22. 7723138
  23. 7723138
  24. 7723138
  25. 7723138
  26. 7723138
  27. 7723138
  28. 7723138
  29. 7723138
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

127,644KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7723138
  • Stock #: 21246A
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG1GT216208

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21246A
  • Mileage 127,644 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2016 Dodge Journey! Demonstrating that economical transportation does not require the sacrifice of comfort or safety! Our team is professional, and we offer a no-pressure environment. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Demeyere Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2016 Dodge Journey R/T
 127,644 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 38,960 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 139,488 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Demeyere Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Demeyere Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Demeyere Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

144 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4K8

Call Dealer

519-426-XXXX

(click to show)

519-426-3010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory