The new 2016 Honda Civic Sedan stands out from the crowd with its aggressive good looks, unmatched interior quality, and high tech features. This 2016 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Simcoe.
Completely redesigned for 2016, the Honda Civic sedan has a stylish new exterior, a more fuel-efficient engine and is sportier than ever without sacrificing ride comfort. The 2016 Honda Civic manages to successfully serve as both a practical, reliable car and a fun, sporty model that has some of the best steering, handling, and driving dynamics in the segment. This low mileage sedan has just 24,932 kms. It's silver in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 158HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Civic Sedan's trim level is LX. The LX offers a great list of standard features including LED running lights, traction control, Bluetooth, automatic climate control, a rearview camera, a 7-inch color display with 8 speakers, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, HondaLink, heated front seats, Wi-Fi tethering, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.simcoetoyota.ca/financing/application.htm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $114.08 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $18814 ). See dealer for details.
At Simcoe Toyota, we have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Stop by our dealership or give us a call at 844-625-0209 for more information. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Compass
Bluetooth
Window grid antenna
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Air filtration
Body-coloured door handles
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Steel spare wheel
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front splash guards
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Transmission: Continuously Variable
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Fixed interval wipers
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Automatic Air Conditioning
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
46.9 L Fuel Tank
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Tires: P215/55R16 93H AS
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver 6-way manual adjustment and passenger 4-way manual adjustment
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Engine: 2.0L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC
HondaLink Assist Emergency Sos
Passenger Seat
Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: 8 speakers, MP3/WMA playback capability, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface, Bluetooth streaming audio, 7-inch TFT colour display audio system and driv...
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
