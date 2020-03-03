121 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4M5
519-426-1515
Striking exterior features make this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport a great statement on the road. This 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is fresh on our lot in Simcoe.
Hyundai designed this Santa Fe Sport to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a smart choice. This SUV has 60,368 kms. It's titanium silver in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 265HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Santa Fe Sport's trim level is 2.0T Limited. This Santa Fe Sport Limited gives you the best of technology, performance, and comfort. It comes with leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, heated back seats, a heated steering wheel, an 8-inch color touchscreen with navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Infinity 10-speaker premium audio, rear parking sensors with rear cross traffic alert, blind spot assist, a power sunroof, a power tailgate, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoasthyundai.com/apply-for-financing
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $153.00 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - HST and Licensing / Total cost of borrowing $5848 ). See dealer for details.
