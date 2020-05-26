+ taxes & licensing
121 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4M5
Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning
For a versatile crossover with an upscale look and feel, this Hyundai Tucson is an excellent value. This 2016 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Simcoe.
Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle that's up for anything. It doesn't hurt that it comes with numerous standard features and tech. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This SUV has 96,844 kms. It's white in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 164HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Tucson's trim level is 2.0L FWD. This versatile Tucson SE is an outstanding value for money. It comes with a five-inch color touchscreen audio display, SiriusXM, a rear view camera, a Bluetooth hands-free phone system, air conditioning, automatic headlights, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, 60/40 split folding back seats, aluminum wheels, and more.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $97.36 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - HST and Licensing / Total cost of borrowing $3721 ). See dealer for details.
