$33,995+ taxes & licensing
2016 Toyota 4Runner
4 Runner SR5 Limited
2016 Toyota 4Runner
4 Runner SR5 Limited
Location
Simcoe Toyota
150 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4K4
519-426-1050
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
90,962KM
VIN JTEBU5JR4G5314637
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour 0070 Blizzard Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25R10A
- Mileage 90,962 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer Maintained since new, Certified. 5 passenger, Leather, Navi, Heated Seats
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Mechanical
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Simcoe Toyota
150 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4K4
