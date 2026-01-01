Menu
Dealer Maintained since new, Certified. 5 passenger, Leather, Navi, Heated Seats

2016 Toyota 4Runner

90,962 KM

Details Description Features

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Toyota 4Runner

4 Runner SR5 Limited

13499102

2016 Toyota 4Runner

4 Runner SR5 Limited

Location

Simcoe Toyota

150 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4K4

519-426-1050

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
90,962KM
VIN JTEBU5JR4G5314637

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour 0070 Blizzard Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25R10A
  • Mileage 90,962 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer Maintained since new, Certified. 5 passenger, Leather, Navi, Heated Seats

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior

Simcoe Toyota

Simcoe Toyota

150 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4K4
Call Dealer

519-426-1050

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Simcoe Toyota

519-426-1050

2016 Toyota 4Runner