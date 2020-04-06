Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE - Sunroof - Heated Seats - $135 B/W

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE - Sunroof - Heated Seats - $135 B/W

Location

Simcoe Toyota

150 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4K4

519-426-1050

  1. 4879665
  2. 4879665
  3. 4879665
  4. 4879665
  5. 4879665
  6. 4879665
  7. 4879665
  8. 4879665
  9. 4879665
  10. 4879665
  11. 4879665
  12. 4879665
  13. 4879665
  14. 4879665
Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 149,784KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4879665
  • Stock #: 20RV41A
  • VIN: JTMRJREV3GD007461
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Hybrid
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Sunroof, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Assist!

Introducing the 2016 most fuel-efficient SUV in Canada. The Toyota Rav4 Hybrid! This 2016 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is fresh on our lot in Simcoe.

The all-new 2016 RAV4 Hybrid is the compact SUV you've been waiting for. Striking in design and packed with advanced tech and safety features, the RAV4 Hybrid boasts even more power than its conventionally powered siblings, all while delivering exceptional fuel efficiency just 7.2L/100km (city/highway combined). For a dynamic and fun All-Wheel-Drive experience that accepts no compromises, this 2016 RAV4 Hybrid is truly the best of both worlds.This SUV has 149,784 kms. It's silver in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 194HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our RAV4 Hybrid's trim level is XLE. The Rav4 Hybrid XLE comes very well equipped with remote keyless entry and push button start, a power rear lift gate, dual zone automatic climate control, steering wheel audio controls, bluetooth, 60/40 split folding and reclining second-row seats. You'll also get a blind spot monitor with rear cross traffic alert system, 17 inch aluminum wheels, a power sunroof, 6.1 inch display with wireless streaming, heated front seats plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Collision Warning.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.simcoetoyota.ca/financing/application.htm



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $134.62 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $24502 ). See dealer for details.

At Simcoe Toyota, we have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Stop by our dealership or give us a call at 844-625-0209 for more information.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Simcoe. o~o
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Front fog lamps
  • Steel spare wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • glove box
  • Air filtration
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Black grille
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Convenience
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Power Tailgate
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • SPLASH GUARDS
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Heated Leather Steering Wheel
  • Front Cupholder
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Blind spot sensor
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Leatherette Door Trim Insert
  • Electronic Transfer Case
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Blind Spot Assist
  • Trunk/hatch auto-latch
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
  • Urethane Gear Shift Knob
  • Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
  • Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Analog Display
  • Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Roof Rack Rails Only
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat
  • 6-Way Driver Seat
  • Seats w/Cloth Back Material
  • Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
  • Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
  • Hybrid Electric Motor
  • Wheels w/Locks
  • Black Bodyside Mouldings and Black Wheel Well Trim
  • 56 L Fuel Tank
  • 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
  • Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
  • Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
  • Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Streaming Audio
  • Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
  • Collision Warning
  • Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • Rear Collision Warning
  • Tires: P225/65R17 All Season -inc: compact spare tire
  • Nickel Metal Hydride Traction Battery
  • 904# Maximum Payload
  • Wheels: 17" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks
  • Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver seat, power driver lumbar support, power driver recline, power driver cushion height, power driver seat fore/aft, passenger seat fore/aft and passenger seat seat recline
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert, Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
  • 3.542 Axle Ratio
  • GVWR: 2,250 kgs (4,960 lbs)
  • Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: gate type shifter and transmission cooler
  • Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
  • Engine: 2.5L 16-Valve DOHC I-4 -inc: Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), Electronic Throttle Control System w/Intelligence (ETCS-i), Hybrid Synergy Drive (HSD), Atkinson cycle, cooled Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) system, EV mode, ECO mode ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Simcoe Toyota

2017 Toyota RAV4 Hyb...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 SLT -...
 95,804 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Corolla ...
 11,873 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
Simcoe Toyota

Simcoe Toyota

150 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4K4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-426-XXXX

(click to show)

519-426-1050

Send A Message