2016 Toyota RAV4

Seating Heated Seats Windows Sunroof

DEEP TINTED GLASS Exterior Aluminum Wheels

Front fog lamps

Steel spare wheel Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Comfort glove box

Air filtration Trim Body-coloured door handles

Black grille Safety Rear child safety locks Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Power Tailgate

PERIMETER ALARM

SPLASH GUARDS

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Permanent locking hubs

Heated Leather Steering Wheel

Front Cupholder

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Blind spot sensor

Carpet Floor Trim

Leatherette Door Trim Insert

Electronic Transfer Case

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Single stainless steel exhaust

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Blind Spot Assist

Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts

Urethane Gear Shift Knob

Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster

2 12V DC Power Outlets

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel

Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Analog Display

Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive

Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Roof Rack Rails Only

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

4-Way Passenger Seat

6-Way Driver Seat

Seats w/Cloth Back Material

Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park

Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature

Hybrid Electric Motor

Wheels w/Locks

Black Bodyside Mouldings and Black Wheel Well Trim

56 L Fuel Tank

60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Battery w/Run Down Protection

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets

Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins

Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler

Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

Streaming Audio

Mechanical Limited Slip Differential

Collision Warning

Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Rear Collision Warning

Tires: P225/65R17 All Season -inc: compact spare tire

Nickel Metal Hydride Traction Battery

904# Maximum Payload

Wheels: 17" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks

Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver seat, power driver lumbar support, power driver recline, power driver cushion height, power driver seat fore/aft, passenger seat fore/aft and passenger seat seat recline

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert, Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard

3.542 Axle Ratio

GVWR: 2,250 kgs (4,960 lbs)

Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: gate type shifter and transmission cooler

Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

Engine: 2.5L 16-Valve DOHC I-4 -inc: Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), Electronic Throttle Control System w/Intelligence (ETCS-i), Hybrid Synergy Drive (HSD), Atkinson cycle, cooled Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) system, EV mode, ECO mode ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.