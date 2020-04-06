150 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4K4
+ taxes & licensing
Sunroof, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Assist!
Introducing the 2016 most fuel-efficient SUV in Canada. The Toyota Rav4 Hybrid! This 2016 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is fresh on our lot in Simcoe.
The all-new 2016 RAV4 Hybrid is the compact SUV you've been waiting for. Striking in design and packed with advanced tech and safety features, the RAV4 Hybrid boasts even more power than its conventionally powered siblings, all while delivering exceptional fuel efficiency just 7.2L/100km (city/highway combined). For a dynamic and fun All-Wheel-Drive experience that accepts no compromises, this 2016 RAV4 Hybrid is truly the best of both worlds.This SUV has 149,784 kms. It's silver in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 194HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our RAV4 Hybrid's trim level is XLE. The Rav4 Hybrid XLE comes very well equipped with remote keyless entry and push button start, a power rear lift gate, dual zone automatic climate control, steering wheel audio controls, bluetooth, 60/40 split folding and reclining second-row seats. You'll also get a blind spot monitor with rear cross traffic alert system, 17 inch aluminum wheels, a power sunroof, 6.1 inch display with wireless streaming, heated front seats plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Collision Warning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.simcoetoyota.ca/financing/application.htm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $134.62 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $24502 ). See dealer for details.
At Simcoe Toyota, we have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford.
