150 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4K4
Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection!
The interior has been carefully designed to help you get the most out of every journey, with a refined, sporty interior that includes sophisticated soft touch materials. This 2016 Toyota Tacoma is fresh on our lot in Simcoe.
The 2016 Toyota Tacoma is highly versatile with proven off-road capability and offers the best payload capacity in its class. Toyota's midsize truck is essentially all new, with new exterior styling, improved engine performance, and a revised transmission. Additional enhancements also include a more refined and quieter interior. Tacoma's interior is built to handle whatever you throw at it or in it, and keep you comfortable no matter what the terrain, offering comfortable seats and an expansive outward view of the road ahead. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 103,000 kms. It's blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 278HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tacoma's trim level is Limited. Sitting at the front of the pack is this Tacoma Limited and comes equipped with features such as JBL Audio system with 7 inch touchscreen display, navigation system, bluetooth connectivity, power sunroof, 17 inch aluminum wheels, heated front sport seats, front and rear parking sensors with a rear view camera and blind spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert and premium leather seats. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $215.42 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $39206 ). See dealer for details.
150 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4K4