Menu
Account
Sign In
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Simcoe Toyota

519-426-1050

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota Tacoma

2016 Toyota Tacoma

Limited - Sunroof - Navigation - $216 B/W

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota Tacoma

Limited - Sunroof - Navigation - $216 B/W

Location

Simcoe Toyota

150 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4K4

519-426-1050

Contact Seller

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 103,000KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5089799
  • Stock #: 20B37A
  • VIN: 5TFHZ5BN9GX007741
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
LA42
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection!

The interior has been carefully designed to help you get the most out of every journey, with a refined, sporty interior that includes sophisticated soft touch materials. This 2016 Toyota Tacoma is fresh on our lot in Simcoe.

The 2016 Toyota Tacoma is highly versatile with proven off-road capability and offers the best payload capacity in its class. Toyota's midsize truck is essentially all new, with new exterior styling, improved engine performance, and a revised transmission. Additional enhancements also include a more refined and quieter interior. Tacoma's interior is built to handle whatever you throw at it or in it, and keep you comfortable no matter what the terrain, offering comfortable seats and an expansive outward view of the road ahead. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 103,000 kms. It's blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 278HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Tacoma's trim level is Limited. Sitting at the front of the pack is this Tacoma Limited and comes equipped with features such as JBL Audio system with 7 inch touchscreen display, navigation system, bluetooth connectivity, power sunroof, 17 inch aluminum wheels, heated front sport seats, front and rear parking sensors with a rear view camera and blind spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert and premium leather seats. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.simcoetoyota.ca/financing/application.htm



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $215.42 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $39206 ). See dealer for details.

At Simcoe Toyota, we have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Stop by our dealership or give us a call at 844-625-0209 for more information.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Simcoe. o~o
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
Windows
  • Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Additional Features
  • Navigation
  • Rear View Camera
  • Premium Sound Package
  • Blind Spot Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Simcoe Toyota

2016 Toyota Corolla ...
 18,080 KM
$15,495 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Sienna L...
 45,977 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Tacoma 4...
 152,394 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Simcoe Toyota

Simcoe Toyota

150 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4K4

Call Dealer

519-426-XXXX

(click to show)

519-426-1050

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory