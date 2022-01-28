Menu
2017 Honda CR-V

96,047 KM

$30,977

+ tax & licensing
$30,977

+ taxes & licensing

Simcoe Honda

519-426-9050

2017 Honda CR-V

2017 Honda CR-V

Touring

2017 Honda CR-V

Touring

Location

Simcoe Honda

443 Queensway West, Simcoe, ON N3Y 2N4

519-426-9050

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,977

+ taxes & licensing

96,047KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 8235618
  Stock #: 22056A
  VIN: 2HKRW2H94HH117762

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 96,047 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY CLEAN - LOADED - LEATHER - NAVI - APPLE CARPLAY - ANDROID AUTO - BACK UP CAMERA - POWER SEATS - HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - DRIVER POSITION MEMORY - POWER TAILGATE

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
CVT

Email Simcoe Honda

Simcoe Honda

Simcoe Honda

443 Queensway West, Simcoe, ON N3Y 2N4

519-426-XXXX

519-426-9050

