2017 Honda CR-V
Touring
443 Queensway West, Simcoe, ON N3Y 2N4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
96,047KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8235618
- Stock #: 22056A
- VIN: 2HKRW2H94HH117762
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 96,047 KM
Vehicle Description
VERY CLEAN - LOADED - LEATHER - NAVI - APPLE CARPLAY - ANDROID AUTO - BACK UP CAMERA - POWER SEATS - HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - DRIVER POSITION MEMORY - POWER TAILGATE
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
CVT
443 Queensway West, Simcoe, ON N3Y 2N4