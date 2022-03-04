$21,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,999
+ taxes & licensing
Simcoe Honda
519-426-9050
2017 Honda HR-V
LX
Location
443 Queensway West, Simcoe, ON N3Y 2N4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
63,575KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8605484
- Stock #: SH295
- VIN: 3CZRU5G33HM102680
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 63,575 KM
Vehicle Description
ULTRA CLEAN - FWD 6 SPD MANUAL TRANSMISSION HRV - LOW KMS - BACKUP CAMERA - BLUETOOTH - POWER DOORS - POWER WINDOWS - POWER LOCKS - FM/AM RADIO - AC - HONDA CERTIFIED 7 YR 160,000KMS POWERTRAIN WARRANTY
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Manual
