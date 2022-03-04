Menu
2017 Honda HR-V

63,575 KM

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Simcoe Honda

519-426-9050

2017 Honda HR-V

2017 Honda HR-V

LX

2017 Honda HR-V

LX

Simcoe Honda

443 Queensway West, Simcoe, ON N3Y 2N4

519-426-9050

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

63,575KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8605484
  Stock #: SH295
  VIN: 3CZRU5G33HM102680

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 63,575 KM

Vehicle Description

ULTRA CLEAN - FWD 6 SPD MANUAL TRANSMISSION HRV - LOW KMS - BACKUP CAMERA - BLUETOOTH - POWER DOORS - POWER WINDOWS - POWER LOCKS - FM/AM RADIO - AC - HONDA CERTIFIED 7 YR 160,000KMS POWERTRAIN WARRANTY

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Simcoe Honda

Simcoe Honda

443 Queensway West, Simcoe, ON N3Y 2N4

