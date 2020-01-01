Low Mileage, Sunroof, Touch Screen, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Rearview Camera!



The 2017 Hyundai Elantra is one of the most refined economy cars on the road. - The Car Connection. This 2017 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Simcoe.



The all-new 2017 Elantra is a groundbreaking vehicle, designed to bring new levels of sophistication to compact car customers. Hyundai's engineers set out to achieve a new standard for rigidity with a structure heavily composed of our Advanced High Strength Steel also known as the SUPERSTRUCTURE, which delivers a new level of ride comfort with smooth and precise handling and enhanced safety.This low mileage sedan has just 25586 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.



Our Elantra's trim level is GLS. Specially designed for your driving needs, the Elantra GLS provides a great driving experience. It comes packed with all the GL features plus must-have features like upgraded aluminum alloy wheels, 4-wheel disc brakes, hands-free Smart Trunk, front door handle approach lights, heated rear seat, dual-zone automatic climate control with windshield defogger, proximity keyless entry with push-button ignition, power tilt-and-slide sunroof, a 7-in touchscreen display with rearview camera and Android Auto, blind spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, and SiriusXM satellite radio. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Touch Screen, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Rearview Camera, Siriusxm.



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $106.80 with $0 down for 96 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - HST and Licensing / Total cost of borrowing $5216 ). See dealer for details.



