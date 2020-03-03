121 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4M5
519-426-1515
Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Steering Wheel Audio Controls!
The list of new multimedia and safety features is endless in the new 2017 Hyundai Elantra. This 2017 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Simcoe.
The all-new 2017 Elantra is a groundbreaking vehicle, designed to bring new levels of sophistication to compact car customers. Hyundai's engineers set out to achieve a new standard for rigidity with a structure heavily composed of our Advanced High Strength Steel also known as the SUPERSTRUCTURE, which delivers a new level of ride comfort with smooth and precise handling and enhanced safety.This sedan has 67,494 kms. It's silver in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Elantra's trim level is LE. Get up and start your journey, the Elantra LE gives you more reasons to travel. It offers features in the L manual plus features like brake assist, Hill Hold Control, power heated side mirrors, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, steering wheel-mounted audio and phone controls, manual air conditioning, heated front bucket seats, 60/40 split-bench rear seat, and iPod/USB auxiliary connectivity. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Steering Wheel Audio Controls.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoasthyundai.com/apply-for-financing
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $93.88 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - HST and Licensing / Total cost of borrowing $3588 ). See dealer for details.
SouthCoast Hyundai is your local Hyundai dealer. Whether you're looking for a brand new Hyundai or a pre-owned vehicle, SouthCoast Hyundai can help.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Simcoe. o~o
