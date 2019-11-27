Menu
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Luxury - Navigation - $151 B/W

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Luxury - Navigation - $151 B/W

Southcoast Hyundai

121 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4M5

519-426-1515

$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 63,305KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4381143
  • Stock #: A01645
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLB8HG464689
White
SUV / Crossover
Gasoline
All Wheel Drive
Automatic
4-cylinder
4-door
Navigation, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound System, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Tailgate!

This Hyundai Santa Fe Sport still does what good crossover SUVs do best. It delivers flexible space, decent performance, and great value. This 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is fresh on our lot in Simcoe.

Hyundai designed this Santa Fe Sport to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a smart choice. This SUV has 63305 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Santa Fe Sport's trim level is Luxury. Whatever your plans are, carry them out in style with Santa Fe Sport 2.4 Luxury. Equipped with all the features found on the SE, this model is also equipped with opulent features such as a 12-speaker Infinity audio system, and an 8-in touchscreen navigation system with rear view camera, sliding second-row seats, driver's Integrated Memory System, proximity keyless entry with push-button ignition and a Smart power tailgate. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound System, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Tailgate.

To apply right now for financing use this link :https://www.southcoasthyundai.com/apply-for-financing



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $150.78 with $0 down for 96 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - HST and Licensing / Total cost of borrowing $7363 ). See dealer for details.

SouthCoast Hyundai is your local Hyundai dealer. Whether you're looking for a brand new Hyundai or a pre-owned vehicle, SouthCoast Hyundai can help.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Simcoe. o~o
  • Premium Sound System
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Navigation
  • Rear View Camera
  • Power Tailgate

