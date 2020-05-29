Menu
$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

Southcoast Hyundai

519-426-1515

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Limited - Navigation - $153 B/W

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Limited - Navigation - $153 B/W

Location

Southcoast Hyundai

121 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4M5

519-426-1515

$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

  96,055KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 5123333
  Stock #: A01704
  VIN: 5XYZUDLAXHG410432
Exterior Colour
Marlin Blue
Interior Colour
Leather - Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Navigation, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, 8 inch Touch Screen, Premium Sound System!

This Hyundai Santa Fe Sport still does what good crossover SUVs do best. It delivers flexible space, decent performance, and great value. This 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is fresh on our lot in Simcoe.

Hyundai designed this Santa Fe Sport to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a smart choice. This SUV has 96,055 kms. It's marlin blue in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 240HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Santa Fe Sport's trim level is Limited. Performance, convenience, comfort, and entertainment; the Limited trim delivers it all. Features include 19-in alloy wheels, HID headlights, LED tail lights, driver's integrated memory system, electrochromic auto-dimming rearview mirror with integrated HomeLink transceiver and compass, ventilated front seats, 4-way power adjustable passenger's seat with height adjust, an 8-inch touchscreen navigation system with rearview camera, Bluetooth, and 12-speaker Infinity audio system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, 8 Inch Touch Screen, Premium Sound System.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoasthyundai.com/apply-for-financing



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $153.00 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - HST and Licensing / Total cost of borrowing $5848 ). See dealer for details.

SouthCoast Hyundai is your local Hyundai dealer. Whether you're looking for a brand new Hyundai or a pre-owned vehicle, SouthCoast Hyundai can help.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Simcoe. o~o
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • Bluetooth
Seating
  • COOLED SEATS
Additional Features
  • Navigation
  • 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN

Southcoast Hyundai

Southcoast Hyundai

121 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4M5

519-426-1515

