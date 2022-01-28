Menu
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

131,470 KM

$20,998

+ tax & licensing
$20,998

+ taxes & licensing

Southcoast Hyundai

519-426-1515

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Luxury - Navigation - $147 B/W

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Luxury - Navigation - $147 B/W

Southcoast Hyundai

121 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4M5

519-426-1515

$20,998

+ taxes & licensing

131,470KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8231781
  Stock #: A01951
  VIN: 5XYZUDLB1HG447300

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Titanium Silver
  • Interior Colour Leather - Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A01951
  • Mileage 131,470 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound System, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Tailgate!

Striking exterior features make this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport a great statement on the road. This 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is fresh on our lot in Simcoe.

Hyundai designed this Santa Fe Sport to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a smart choice. This SUV has 131,470 kms. It's titanium silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Santa Fe Sport's trim level is Luxury. Whatever your plans are, carry them out in style with Santa Fe Sport 2.4 Luxury. Equipped with all the features found on the SE, this model is also equipped with opulent features such as a 12-speaker Infinity audio system, and an 8-in touchscreen navigation system with rear view camera, sliding second-row seats, driver's Integrated Memory System, proximity keyless entry with push-button ignition and a Smart power tailgate. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound System, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Tailgate.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoasthyundai.com/apply-for-financing



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $146.04 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - HST and Licensing / Total cost of borrowing $5582 / Total Obligation of $26580 ). See dealer for details.

SouthCoast Hyundai is your local Hyundai dealer. Whether you're looking for a brand new Hyundai or a pre-owned vehicle, SouthCoast Hyundai can help. o~o

Vehicle Features

Premium Sound System
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Navigation
Power Tailgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Southcoast Hyundai

Southcoast Hyundai

121 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4M5

