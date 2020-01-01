Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection!



With a comfortable ride, slick looks, and strong fuel economy, this Hyundai Tucson has it all. This 2017 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Simcoe.



Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle that's up for anything. It doesn't hurt that it comes with generous standard features and technology. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This low mileage SUV has just 20586 kms. It's chromium silver in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 164HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.



Our Tucson's trim level is Premium. The Premium trim gives you safety technology like blind spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, and lane change assist. A heated leather-wrapped steering wheel and heated front and rear seats make it a delight in cold weather. Enjoy technology like bluetooth connectivity, automatic projection headlights with LED accents, and a backup camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection.



To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoasthyundai.com/apply-for-financing







Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $131.93 with $0 down for 96 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - HST and Licensing / Total cost of borrowing $6443 ). See dealer for details.



SouthCoast Hyundai is your local Hyundai dealer. Whether you're looking for a brand new Hyundai or a pre-owned vehicle, SouthCoast Hyundai can help.

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Simcoe. o~o

Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Additional Features Rear View Camera

Blind Spot Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.