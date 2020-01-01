Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Hyundai Tucson

Premium - Bluetooth - Heated Seats - $132 B/W

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Tucson

Premium - Bluetooth - Heated Seats - $132 B/W

Location

Southcoast Hyundai

121 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4M5

519-426-1515

Contact Seller

$20,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 20,586KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4405407
  • Stock #: A01649
  • VIN: KM8J33A42HU583489
Exterior Colour
Chromium Silver
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection!

With a comfortable ride, slick looks, and strong fuel economy, this Hyundai Tucson has it all. This 2017 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Simcoe.

Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle that's up for anything. It doesn't hurt that it comes with generous standard features and technology. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This low mileage SUV has just 20586 kms. It's chromium silver in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 164HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Tucson's trim level is Premium. The Premium trim gives you safety technology like blind spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, and lane change assist. A heated leather-wrapped steering wheel and heated front and rear seats make it a delight in cold weather. Enjoy technology like bluetooth connectivity, automatic projection headlights with LED accents, and a backup camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoasthyundai.com/apply-for-financing



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $131.93 with $0 down for 96 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - HST and Licensing / Total cost of borrowing $6443 ). See dealer for details.

SouthCoast Hyundai is your local Hyundai dealer. Whether you're looking for a brand new Hyundai or a pre-owned vehicle, SouthCoast Hyundai can help.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Simcoe. o~o
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Blind Spot Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Southcoast Hyundai

2019 Hyundai KONA 1....
 12,000 KM
$24,998 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 32,986 KM
$25,998 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai KONA 2....
 8,575 KM
$21,998 + tax & lic
Southcoast Hyundai

Southcoast Hyundai

121 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4M5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-426-XXXX

(click to show)

519-426-1515

Send A Message