+ taxes & licensing
519-426-1515
121 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4M5
519-426-1515
+ taxes & licensing
Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Collision Mitigation, Blind Spot Detection, Bluetooth!
For 2017, the engineers designed the Mazda3's cockpit with elegant finishes and added even more safety features, so you can enjoy a relaxed, reliable and confident drive. This 2017 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Simcoe.
Built to be affordable and fun, the 2017 Mazda3 pushes the limits of what you expect in a compact sedan. This Mazda3 is sure to turn heads while impressing everyone with its efficient engines and fuel economy. Innovation continues in the advanced technologies, which focuses on style, convenience and utmost comfort. This sedan has 145,254 kms. It's machine grey metallic in colour. It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 155HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Mazda3's trim level is GS. Stepping up to this Mazda3 GS keeps you connected and informed with MAZDA CONNECT and a seven inch colour touchscreen display. Bluetooth connectivity right on the steering wheel lets you safely stay in touch with family and friends while driving down the road. Other features on this impressive trim include Smart City brake support, advanced blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, air conditioning, push button start, aluminum wheels, chrome window trim, rain sensing wipers, power windows and locks and it even comes with heated front seats and a heated steering wheel! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Collision Mitigation, Blind Spot Detection, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Mazda Connect.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoasthyundai.com/apply-for-financing
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $76.49 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - HST and Licensing / Total cost of borrowing $2924 ). See dealer for details.
SouthCoast Hyundai is your local Hyundai dealer. Whether you're looking for a brand new Hyundai or a pre-owned vehicle, SouthCoast Hyundai can help.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Simcoe. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
121 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4M5