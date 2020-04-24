150 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4K4
519-426-1050
Certified, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Adaptive Cruise Control!
Stylish, spacious, refined and economical, the new 2017 Toyota Corolla continues to define style balanced with substance. This 2017 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in Simcoe.
The new 2017 Toyota Corolla features a restyled front end and an updated premium interior that blends high tech with high style. Inside the premium yet versatile interior, you are surrounded by soothing materials and smart finishes as well as legroom to spare. The greatest Corolla ever offers standard cutting edge safety innovations, dynamic handling, and remarkable fuel efficiency to ensure that every ride is as memorable as the last. This sedan has 44,374 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's red in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 132HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Corolla's trim level is LE. The newest model of the historically famous Corolla, the 2017 Toyota Corolla LE is simply outstanding thanks to the multiple options and features fitted as standard. Options include 6.1 inch touchscreen audio, Bluetooth, 6 speakers, Siri Eyes Free feature, automatic air conditioning, remote keyless entry, distance pacing cruise control, power windows front and rear, power heated side mirrors, comfortable premium fabric heated front bucket seats, LED headlamps and running lights, back up camera, forward collision alert, lane keeping assist and lane departure warnings. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Warning, Remote Keyless Entry.
Unrivaled peace of mind and years of satisfaction ahead. That's what you can expect from a Toyota Certified Used Vehicle. That and a great deal on a used Toyota car, SUV, minivan, or truck! Rest easy knowing your Toyota Certified Used Vehicle will be there for you now - and down the road! From a meticulous 127-point inspection to a factory-backed coverage, Toyota's got your back. We even throw in a free tank of gas, Roadside Assistance, Minimum 12 months or 20,000 kms Powertrain coverage, Vehicle History Report and 7 days or 1,500 kms exchange privilege if you're not satisfied with this vehicle. For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (844)-625-0209.
