2017 Toyota Corolla
iM CVT - Heated Seats - Bluetooth - $183 B/W
121 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4M5
43,175KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9384778
- Stock #: A02055
- VIN: JTNKARJEXHJ535083
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A02055
- Mileage 43,175 KM
Vehicle Description
Stylish and efficient the Corolla iM is always ready for anything. This 2017 Toyota Corolla iM is fresh on our lot in Simcoe.
With its fierce design, sporty looks and hatchback design, the Corolla iM serves up versatility fused with personality, ideal for the urban environment or getting out of the city for a weekend adventure. This 5-doors hatch gives you easy access to a stylish interior, and its 60/40-split rear folding seats let you configure the space for cargo, friends, or a combo of both. Plenty of comfort can be had, with ample leg and head room for adult passengers, and thanks to its ride quality never again will the driver and passengers feel the toll a long journey takes.This low mileage hatchback has just 43,175 kms. It's blizzard pearl in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 137HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Corolla iM's trim level is CVT. Enjoy Toyota's famous quality and reliability in this 2017 Toyota Corolla iM at an incredible value. It comes with a 7 inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth and USB capability, 6 speaker audio, automatic climate control, power windows, power door locks, heated front seats, automatic headlights, cruise control, lane departure alert, leather steering wheel, aluminum wheels, back up camera, forward collision alert, lane departure alert and lane departure warning as well as low tire pressure warning. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Collision Warning, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoasthyundai.com/apply-for-financing
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $182.56 with $0 down for 72 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - HST and Licensing - Pricing and Interest rate subject to change at any time. Please contact us for current pricing and interest rates / Total cost of borrowing $5882 / Total Obligation of $28480 ). See dealer for details.
SouthCoast Hyundai is your local Hyundai dealer. Whether you're looking for a brand new Hyundai or a pre-owned vehicle, SouthCoast Hyundai can help. o~o
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Heated Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Collision Warning
