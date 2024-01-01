$35,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota Sienna
SE
Location
Simcoe Toyota
150 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4K4
519-426-1050
Used
41,898KM
VIN 5TDXZ3DC5HS890837
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alpine White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 41,898 KM
