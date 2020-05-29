+ taxes & licensing
Certified, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Trailer Hitch!
From serious payloads to serious adventure, the 2017 Tacoma is ready for anything. This 2017 Toyota Tacoma is fresh on our lot in Simcoe.
The 2017 Toyota Tacoma is highly versatile with proven off-road capability offering the best payload capacity in its class. Toyota's midsize truck was redesigned with new exterior styling, improved engine performance and a revised transmission. Additional enhancements also include a more refined and quieter interior. Tacoma's interior is built to handle whatever you throw at it or in it while keeping you comfortable no matter what the terrain with hip hugging comfortable seats and an expansive outward view of the road ahead. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 76,291 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 278HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Tacoma's trim level is SR5. Aggressive on the outside, welcoming on the inside, and tough as nails underneath it all, the 2017 Toyota Tacoma SR5 is ready for whatever adventure you set out to. Standard equipment includes a 6.1 inch audio display with USB input and Bluetooth connectivity, Sirius XM satellite radio, 6 speakers, power windows and power door locks, class 4 towing harness, towing hitch with trailer sway control, front fog lamps, power mirrors, power heated side mirrors, heated front bucket seats, remote keyless entry, outside temperature gauge, cruise control, manual air conditioning, a back up camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Trailer Hitch, Fog Lamps, Power Windows.
Unrivaled peace of mind and years of satisfaction ahead. That's what you can expect from a Toyota Certified Used Vehicle. That and a great deal on a used Toyota car, SUV, minivan, or truck! Rest easy knowing your Toyota Certified Used Vehicle will be there for you now - and down the road! From a meticulous 127-point inspection to a factory-backed coverage, Toyota's got your back. We even throw in a free tank of gas, Roadside Assistance, Minimum 12 months or 20,000 kms Powertrain coverage, Vehicle History Report and 7 days or 1,500 kms exchange privilege if you're not satisfied with this vehicle. For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (844)-625-0209.
