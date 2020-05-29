Menu
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Simcoe Toyota

519-426-1050

2017 Toyota Tacoma

2017 Toyota Tacoma

SR5 - Certified - Heated Seats - $223 B/W

2017 Toyota Tacoma

SR5 - Certified - Heated Seats - $223 B/W

Location

Simcoe Toyota

150 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4K4

519-426-1050

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 76,291KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5129327
  • Stock #: 20B42A
  • VIN: 5TFDZ5BN1HX018944
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Certified, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Trailer Hitch!

From serious payloads to serious adventure, the 2017 Tacoma is ready for anything. This 2017 Toyota Tacoma is fresh on our lot in Simcoe.

The 2017 Toyota Tacoma is highly versatile with proven off-road capability offering the best payload capacity in its class. Toyota's midsize truck was redesigned with new exterior styling, improved engine performance and a revised transmission. Additional enhancements also include a more refined and quieter interior. Tacoma's interior is built to handle whatever you throw at it or in it while keeping you comfortable no matter what the terrain with hip hugging comfortable seats and an expansive outward view of the road ahead. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 76,291 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 278HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Tacoma's trim level is SR5. Aggressive on the outside, welcoming on the inside, and tough as nails underneath it all, the 2017 Toyota Tacoma SR5 is ready for whatever adventure you set out to. Standard equipment includes a 6.1 inch audio display with USB input and Bluetooth connectivity, Sirius XM satellite radio, 6 speakers, power windows and power door locks, class 4 towing harness, towing hitch with trailer sway control, front fog lamps, power mirrors, power heated side mirrors, heated front bucket seats, remote keyless entry, outside temperature gauge, cruise control, manual air conditioning, a back up camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Trailer Hitch, Fog Lamps, Power Windows.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.simcoetoyota.ca/financing/application.htm


Unrivaled peace of mind and years of satisfaction ahead. That's what you can expect from a Toyota Certified Used Vehicle. That and a great deal on a used Toyota car, SUV, minivan, or truck! Rest easy knowing your Toyota Certified Used Vehicle will be there for you now - and down the road! From a meticulous 127-point inspection to a factory-backed coverage, Toyota's got your back. We even throw in a free tank of gas, Roadside Assistance, Minimum 12 months or 20,000 kms Powertrain coverage, Vehicle History Report and 7 days or 1,500 kms exchange privilege if you're not satisfied with this vehicle. For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (844)-625-0209.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $222.15 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $40432 ). See dealer for details.

At Simcoe Toyota, we have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Stop by our dealership or give us a call at 844-625-0209 for more information. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Exterior
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Front fog lamps
  • Steel spare wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Bluetooth
  • Integrated roof antenna
Windows
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Safety
  • Fog Lamps
  • Rear child safety locks
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Black grille
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • Trailer Wiring Harness
  • Rear View Camera
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Locking glove box
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Front Centre Armrest
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • integrated storage
  • Front Cupholder
  • Electronic Transfer Case
  • Cloth Door Trim Insert
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single Exhaust
  • Rear cupholder
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
  • Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
  • Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Analog Display
  • Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
  • Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
  • 3.909 Axle Ratio
  • Seats w/Cloth Back Material
  • 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat
  • Auto Locking Hubs
  • Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Regular Composite Box Style
  • Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
  • Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
  • Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 1 Tow Hook
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • SiriusXM
  • 80 L Fuel Tank
  • GVWR: 2,540 kgs (5,600 lbs)
  • Streaming Audio
  • Body-Coloured Fender Flares
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
  • Regular Ride Suspension -inc: front independent double wishbone, coil springs and stabilizer bar and rear multi leaf springs
  • Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
  • 948# Maximum Payload
  • Radio: Deluxe Display Audio AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA -inc: audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, integrated XM satellite radio, 6 speakers, 6.1" monitor and advanced voice recognition
  • 4-Way Driver Seat
  • Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
  • Engine: 3.5L 6 CYL DOHC 24-Valve VVT-i -inc: Electronic Throttle Control System w/Intelligence (ETCS-i), direct-injection 4-stroke gasoline engine (D-4S), engine oil cooler, upgraded alternator, heavy duty battery, starter, alternator, heater and stain...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

