2017 Toyota Tundra
SR5 Plus 5.7L V8
Location
443 Queensway West, Simcoe, ON N3Y 2N4
179,701KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8359113
- Stock #: SH264B
- VIN: 5TFDY5F10HX623175
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 179,701 KM
Vehicle Description
VERY CLEAN - 2017 - NAVI - HEATED SEATS - BLUETOOTH - POWER DRIVERS SEAT - SIRIUS RADIO - TONNEAU COVER - SPRAY IN BEDLINER - SIDE STEPS - SUNROOF - USB/AUX - DROP DOWN BACK WINDOW
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
4 Speed Automatic
443 Queensway West, Simcoe, ON N3Y 2N4