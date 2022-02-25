Menu
2017 Toyota Tundra

179,701 KM

$38,977

+ tax & licensing
Simcoe Honda

519-426-9050

SR5 Plus 5.7L V8

Simcoe Honda

443 Queensway West, Simcoe, ON N3Y 2N4

519-426-9050

179,701KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: SH264B
  • VIN: 5TFDY5F10HX623175

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 179,701 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY CLEAN - 2017 - NAVI - HEATED SEATS - BLUETOOTH - POWER DRIVERS SEAT - SIRIUS RADIO - TONNEAU COVER - SPRAY IN BEDLINER - SIDE STEPS - SUNROOF - USB/AUX - DROP DOWN BACK WINDOW

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
4 Speed Automatic

443 Queensway West, Simcoe, ON N3Y 2N4

519-426-9050

