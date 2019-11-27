Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera!



This Volkswagen Golf GTI gives you the fun of a performance car with the practicality of a hatchback. This is easily the most fun you can have in a compact hatchback. This 2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI is fresh on our lot in Simcoe.



The 2017 Golf GTI is versatile and practical, making it a solid choice for drivers. However, it also provides peppy performance and easy handling, allowing it to be a fun option as well. With numerous features to comfort and entertain, you wont be in a hurry to arrive at your destination when youre driving this exciting GTI.This hatchback has 46826 kms. It's white silver in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 210HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.



Our Golf GTI's trim level is 5-Door Autobahn. The 5-Door Autobahn trim on this GTI adds a few perks to make your drive even more fun. Aside from the thrilling drive, it gives you Bluetooth with voice activation control, AndroidAuto, Apple CarPlay, MirrorLink, SiriusXM satellite radio, navigation, Fender premium audio, a panoramic sunroof, automatic bi-xenon headlights, and keyless entry with push-button start. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth.



To apply right now for financing use this link :https://www.southcoasthyundai.com/apply-for-financing







Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $169.62 with $0 down for 96 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - HST and Licensing / Total cost of borrowing $8284 ). See dealer for details.



SouthCoast Hyundai is your local Hyundai dealer. Whether you're looking for a brand new Hyundai or a pre-owned vehicle, SouthCoast Hyundai can help.

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Simcoe. o~o

Seating Heated Seats Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Navigation

Rear View Camera

Premium Sound Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.