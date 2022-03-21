Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

84,314 KM

$36,998

+ tax & licensing
$36,998

+ taxes & licensing

Southcoast Hyundai

519-426-1515

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2LT - $258 B/W

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2LT - $258 B/W

Southcoast Hyundai

121 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4M5

519-426-1515

$36,998

+ taxes & licensing

84,314KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8813951
  Stock #: A01998
  VIN: 1GCVKREC1JZ252229

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 84,314 KM

Vehicle Description

Z71 Off Road Package!

Offering unprecedented power, efficiency and technology, this award-winning Chevy Silverado 1500 is built to get the job done right. This 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Simcoe.

This Chevy Silverado has the strength, capability and advanced technology to stand the test of time. With brawn, brains, and reliability brought together in one powerful pickup you can trust. It was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. For the past 100 years, Chevrolet has been building trucks that are ready to work today, tomorrow and into the future. This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 84,314 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Silverado 1500's trim level is 2LT. Upgrading to this Silverado 1500 2LT is an excellent choice as it comes with features like aluminum wheels, a larger 8 inch touchscreen with Chevrolet MyLink, bluetooth streaming audio, remote keyless entry, Z71 Off Road Package with skid plates and an EZ-Lift tailgate. Additional features also include a trailering package, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, 4G LTE hotspot capability, a rear vision camera, teen driver technology, SiriusXM radio and power windows. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Z71 Off Road Package.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoasthyundai.com/apply-for-financing



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $257.33 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - HST and Licensing - Pricing and Interest rate subject to change at any time. Please contact us for current pricing and interest rates / Total cost of borrowing $9836 / Total Obligation of $46834 ). See dealer for details.

SouthCoast Hyundai is your local Hyundai dealer. Whether you're looking for a brand new Hyundai or a pre-owned vehicle, SouthCoast Hyundai can help. o~o

Vehicle Features

Z71 Off Road Package

