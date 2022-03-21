2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$36,998 + taxes & licensing 8 4 , 3 1 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8813951

8813951 Stock #: A01998

A01998 VIN: 1GCVKREC1JZ252229

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 84,314 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Z71 Off Road Package

