2018 Honda Civic

52,803 KM

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
Simcoe Honda

519-426-9050

SE

443 Queensway West, Simcoe, ON N3Y 2N4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

52,803KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8272431
  • Stock #: SH276A
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F65JH036399

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 52,803 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY CLEAN - LOW KMS - APPLE CARPLAY - ANDROID AUTO - HEATED SEATS - MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA - HONDA SENSING TECHNOLOGY - REMOTE START

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

