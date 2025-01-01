Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Honda Ridgeline

60,052 KM

Details

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Honda Ridgeline

TOURING

Watch This Vehicle
13104206

2018 Honda Ridgeline

TOURING

Location

Simcoe Toyota

150 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4K4

519-426-1050

  1. 13104206
  2. 13104206
  3. 13104206
Contact Seller

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
60,052KM
VIN 5FPYK3F79JB501854

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Scarlet Pearl
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 60,052 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Simcoe Toyota

Used 2024 Toyota Tundra Limited for sale in Simcoe, ON
2024 Toyota Tundra Limited 62,574 KM $63,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE for sale in Simcoe, ON
2024 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE 14,936 KM $43,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Simcoe, ON
2016 Ford F-150 XLT 169,103 KM $19,995 + tax & lic

Email Simcoe Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Simcoe Toyota

Simcoe Toyota

150 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4K4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-426-XXXX

(click to show)

519-426-1050

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Simcoe Toyota

519-426-1050

2018 Honda Ridgeline