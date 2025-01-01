$32,995+ taxes & licensing
2018 Honda Ridgeline
TOURING
Location
Simcoe Toyota
150 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4K4
519-426-1050
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
60,052KM
VIN 5FPYK3F79JB501854
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Scarlet Pearl
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 60,052 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing>
