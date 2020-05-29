Menu
$24,998

+ taxes & licensing

Southcoast Hyundai

519-426-1515

2018 Hyundai KONA

2018 Hyundai KONA

1.6T Trend - $158 B/W - Low Mileage

2018 Hyundai KONA

1.6T Trend - $158 B/W - Low Mileage

Location

Southcoast Hyundai

121 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4M5

519-426-1515

$24,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 15,738KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5123324
  • Stock #: A01702
  • VIN: KM8K3CA55JU094894
Exterior Colour
Pulse Red w/ Black Roof
Interior Colour
Cloth-Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Low Mileage, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels!

This Hyundai Kona joins a growing crossover SUV family with fresh styling and safety gear in tow. This 2018 Hyundai Kona is fresh on our lot in Simcoe.

This all-new Kona is the latest addition to the Hyundai SUV family - a new breed of SUV to take on the city. With this Kona, driving and parking in the urban jungle doesn't have to be stressful. Enjoy the agile maneuverability of a passenger car, and the higher perspective of an SUV - it's really the best of both worlds! Furthermore, this Kona is filled with technology that just makes everything easier. This low mileage SUV has just 15,738 kms. It's pulse red w/ black roof in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 175HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Kona's trim level is 1.6T Trend. The Trend trim adds some nice extra features to this Kona. It comes with a seven-inch touchscreen with a rearview camera, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, blind spot detection with lane change assist, an 8-inch head-up display, 18-inch aluminum wheels, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoasthyundai.com/apply-for-financing



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $157.06 with $0 down for 96 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - HST and Licensing / Total cost of borrowing $7670 ). See dealer for details.

SouthCoast Hyundai is your local Hyundai dealer. Whether you're looking for a brand new Hyundai or a pre-owned vehicle, SouthCoast Hyundai can help.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Simcoe. o~o
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Blind Spot Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Southcoast Hyundai

Southcoast Hyundai

121 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4M5

519-426-XXXX

519-426-1515

