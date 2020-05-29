+ taxes & licensing
519-426-1515
121 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4M5
Low Mileage, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels!
This Hyundai Kona joins a growing crossover SUV family with fresh styling and safety gear in tow. This 2018 Hyundai Kona is fresh on our lot in Simcoe.
This all-new Kona is the latest addition to the Hyundai SUV family - a new breed of SUV to take on the city. With this Kona, driving and parking in the urban jungle doesn't have to be stressful. Enjoy the agile maneuverability of a passenger car, and the higher perspective of an SUV - it's really the best of both worlds! Furthermore, this Kona is filled with technology that just makes everything easier. This low mileage SUV has just 15,738 kms. It's pulse red w/ black roof in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 175HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Kona's trim level is 1.6T Trend. The Trend trim adds some nice extra features to this Kona. It comes with a seven-inch touchscreen with a rearview camera, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, blind spot detection with lane change assist, an 8-inch head-up display, 18-inch aluminum wheels, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $157.06 with $0 down for 96 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - HST and Licensing / Total cost of borrowing $7670 ). See dealer for details.
SouthCoast Hyundai is your local Hyundai dealer. Whether you're looking for a brand new Hyundai or a pre-owned vehicle, SouthCoast Hyundai can help.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Simcoe. o~o
