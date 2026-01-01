Menu
certified,

2018 Nissan Versa

89,053 KM

Details Description Features

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Nissan Versa

Note SV

13499105

2018 Nissan Versa

Note SV

Location

Simcoe Toyota

150 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4K4

519-426-1050

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
89,053KM
VIN 3N1CE2CP9JL364136

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 89,053 KM

Vehicle Description

certified,

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Power Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Cloth Interior

Simcoe Toyota

Simcoe Toyota

150 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4K4
519-426-1050

