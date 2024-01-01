Menu
2018 Toyota Highlander

63,962 KM

Details

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Simcoe Toyota

150 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4K4

519-426-1050

Contact Seller

Used
63,962KM
VIN 5TDDZRFH5JS891295

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Celestial Silver Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 63,962 KM

