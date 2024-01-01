Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Ford Escape

58,302 KM

Details

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Simcoe Toyota

150 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4K4

519-426-1050

  1. 11064341
  2. 11064341
  3. 11064341
Contact Seller

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
58,302KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU0GD9KUB38055

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 58,302 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Simcoe Toyota

Used 2021 Toyota Highlander HYBRID XLE for sale in Simcoe, ON
2021 Toyota Highlander HYBRID XLE 88,362 KM $46,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Volkswagen Jetta HIGHLINE R line for sale in Simcoe, ON
2019 Volkswagen Jetta HIGHLINE R line 78,304 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Toyota Tacoma SR+ for sale in Simcoe, ON
2016 Toyota Tacoma SR+ 96,692 KM $27,995 + tax & lic

Email Simcoe Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Simcoe Toyota

Simcoe Toyota

150 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4K4

Call Dealer

519-426-XXXX

(click to show)

519-426-1050

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Simcoe Toyota

519-426-1050

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Escape