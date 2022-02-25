$22,888+ tax & licensing
Simcoe Honda
519-426-9050
2019 Honda Fit
LX
Location
443 Queensway West, Simcoe, ON N3Y 2N4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
30,284KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8379513
- VIN: 3HGGK5G58KM100615
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 30,284 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN - LOW KMS - MANUAL 6SPD - CRUISE - BLUETOOTH - APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO - HEATED SEATS - FUEL EFFICIENT - PRACTICALITY OF A LARGE SUV - WILL TRANSPORT ALMOST ANYTHING YOU THROW AT IT
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual
