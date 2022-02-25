Menu
2019 Honda Fit

30,284 KM

$22,888

Simcoe Honda

LX

LX

Simcoe Honda

443 Queensway West, Simcoe, ON N3Y 2N4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

30,284KM
Used
  • Stock #: SH286
  • VIN: 3HGGK5G58KM100615

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 30,284 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN - LOW KMS - MANUAL 6SPD - CRUISE - BLUETOOTH - APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO - HEATED SEATS - FUEL EFFICIENT - PRACTICALITY OF A LARGE SUV - WILL TRANSPORT ALMOST ANYTHING YOU THROW AT IT

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

443 Queensway West, Simcoe, ON N3Y 2N4

