Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Hyundai KONA

1.6T AWD Trend - Low Mileage

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai KONA

1.6T AWD Trend - Low Mileage

Location

Southcoast Hyundai

121 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4M5

519-426-1515

Contact Seller

$24,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 12,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4404153
  • Stock #: A01652
  • VIN: KM8K3CA50KU247067
Exterior Colour
Orange
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Low Mileage!

Kona's compact size doesn't just help you manoeuvre around the city with ease, it also gives you a higher seating position to get a better view of your surroundings. Try yours today! This 2019 Hyundai Kona is fresh on our lot in Simcoe.

The KONA has been designed to turn heads - and to raise pulses. The dynamic design catches your eye with unique details that highlight the strong Hyundai SUV DNA at its core, starting with our signature cascading front grille design, muscular wheel arches and advanced lighting. Bold accent body panels run along the side and rear bumper for a sporty look. Step inside and instantly experience an exceptional level of comfort thanks to its wealth of features. This Kona is more than just its trendy appearance, it's a real urban warrior.This low mileage SUV has just 12000 kms. It's orange in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 175HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoasthyundai.com/apply-for-financing



SouthCoast Hyundai is your local Hyundai dealer. Whether you're looking for a brand new Hyundai or a pre-owned vehicle, SouthCoast Hyundai can help.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Simcoe. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Southcoast Hyundai

2019 Hyundai KONA 2....
 8,575 KM
$21,998 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 63,985 KM
$23,498 + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Golf...
 46,826 KM
$26,998 + tax & lic
Southcoast Hyundai

Southcoast Hyundai

121 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4M5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-426-XXXX

(click to show)

519-426-1515

Send A Message