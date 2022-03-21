Menu
2019 Hyundai KONA

88,626 KM

Details

$25,998

+ tax & licensing
$25,998

+ taxes & licensing

Southcoast Hyundai

519-426-1515

2019 Hyundai KONA

2019 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Luxury AWD - Sunroof - Leather Seats - $164 B/W

2019 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Luxury AWD - Sunroof - Leather Seats - $164 B/W

Location

Southcoast Hyundai

121 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4M5

519-426-1515

$25,998

+ taxes & licensing

88,626KM
Used
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 8667845
  Stock #: P00481
  VIN: KM8K6CAA2KU243302

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,626 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Power Seat!

Kona's compact size doesn't just help you manoeuvre around the city with ease, it also gives you a higher seating position to get a better view of your surroundings. Try yours today! This 2019 Hyundai Kona is fresh on our lot in Simcoe.

The KONA has been designed to turn heads - and to raise pulses. The dynamic design catches your eye with unique details that highlight the strong Hyundai SUV DNA at its core, starting with our signature cascading front grille design, muscular wheel arches and advanced lighting. Bold accent body panels run along the side and rear bumper for a sporty look. Step inside and instantly experience an exceptional level of comfort thanks to its wealth of features. This Kona is more than just its trendy appearance, it's a real urban warrior.This SUV has 88,626 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Kona's trim level is 2.0L Luxury AWD. Upgrading to this KONA luxury is a wise choice. This trim received a power sunroof, voice recognition bluetooth controls, leather heated seats, a power drivers seat, forward collision wanting and much more. You will also get a heated steering wheel, a proximity key for easy keyless starts, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a rear view camera! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Power Seat, Proximity Key, Blind Spot Detection.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoasthyundai.com/apply-for-financing



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $163.34 with $0 down for 96 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - HST and Licensing / Total cost of borrowing $7977 / Total Obligation of $33975 ). See dealer for details.

SouthCoast Hyundai is your local Hyundai dealer. Whether you're looking for a brand new Hyundai or a pre-owned vehicle, SouthCoast Hyundai can help. o~o

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
POWER SEAT
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Rear View Camera
Proximity Key
Blind Spot Detection

Southcoast Hyundai

Southcoast Hyundai

121 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4M5

