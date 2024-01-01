$30,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Toyota RAV4
LIMITED
2019 Toyota RAV4
LIMITED
Location
Simcoe Toyota
150 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4K4
519-426-1050
$30,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
93,012KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2T3D1RFV9KW030232
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25RV5A
- Mileage 93,012 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Simcoe Toyota
2018 Toyota Tundra TRD OFFROAD 100,207 KM $39,995 + tax & lic
2024 Lexus RX RX 350H Executive 5,057 KM $76,995 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Venue Trend 58,878 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Email Simcoe Toyota
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Simcoe Toyota
150 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4K4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-426-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$30,995
+ taxes & licensing
Simcoe Toyota
519-426-1050
2019 Toyota RAV4