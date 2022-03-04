Menu
2020 Honda CR-V

54,267 KM

Details Description Features

$37,889

+ tax & licensing
$37,889

+ taxes & licensing

Simcoe Honda

519-426-9050

2020 Honda CR-V

2020 Honda CR-V

EX-L

2020 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Location

Simcoe Honda

443 Queensway West, Simcoe, ON N3Y 2N4

519-426-9050

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,889

+ taxes & licensing

54,267KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8636192
  • Stock #: SH296
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H80LH212870

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 54,267 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY CLEAN - CORPORATE LEASED - BLUETOOTH - APPLE CARPLAY - ANDROID AUTO - FULL LEATHER - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - POWER SEATS - DRIVER POSITION MEMORY - SUNROOF - HEATED SEATS - POWER TAILGATE - HONDA SENSE TECH - BLIND SPOT CAMERA

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
CVT

Simcoe Honda

Simcoe Honda

443 Queensway West, Simcoe, ON N3Y 2N4

