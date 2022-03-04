$37,889+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$37,889
+ taxes & licensing
Simcoe Honda
519-426-9050
2020 Honda CR-V
2020 Honda CR-V
EX-L
Location
Simcoe Honda
443 Queensway West, Simcoe, ON N3Y 2N4
519-426-9050
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$37,889
+ taxes & licensing
54,267KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8636192
- Stock #: SH296
- VIN: 2HKRW2H80LH212870
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 54,267 KM
Vehicle Description
VERY CLEAN - CORPORATE LEASED - BLUETOOTH - APPLE CARPLAY - ANDROID AUTO - FULL LEATHER - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - POWER SEATS - DRIVER POSITION MEMORY - SUNROOF - HEATED SEATS - POWER TAILGATE - HONDA SENSE TECH - BLIND SPOT CAMERA
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Simcoe Honda
Simcoe Honda
443 Queensway West, Simcoe, ON N3Y 2N4