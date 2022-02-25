$28,998+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai KONA
1.6T Ultimate AWD - Leather Seats - $183 B/W
Location
121 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4M5
56,379KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8312085
- Stock #: P00476
- VIN: KM8K5CA54LU425655
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Chalk White Metallic
- Interior Colour Black Lthr
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P00476
- Mileage 56,379 KM
Vehicle Description
Kona's compact size doesn't just help you manoeuvre around the city with ease, it also gives you a higher seating position to get a better view of your surroundings. Try yours today! This 2020 Hyundai Kona is fresh on our lot in Simcoe.
The KONA has been designed to turn heads - and to raise pulses. The dynamic design catches your eye with unique details that highlight the strong Hyundai SUV DNA at its core, starting with our signature cascading front grille design, muscular wheel arches and advanced lighting. Bold accent body panels run along the side and rear bumper for a sporty look. Step inside and instantly experience an exceptional level of comfort thanks to its wealth of features. This Kona is more than just its trendy appearance, it's a real urban warrior.This SUV has 56,379 kms. It's chalk white metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 175HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Kona's trim level is 1.6T Ultimate AWD. This KONA Ultimate is Hyundai's pinnicle trim and comes loaded with a larger 8 inch colour touchscreen and built in navigation, high beam assist, forward collision warning, a wireless charging pad, power sunroof, leather heated seats and a heated steering wheel. You will also get a proximity key, an 8 way power drivers seat, a rear view camera, LED headlights and automatic temperature control plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Wireless Charging, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoasthyundai.com/apply-for-financing
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $182.74 with $0 down for 84 months @ 3.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - HST and Licensing / Total cost of borrowing $4260 / Total Obligation of $33258 ). See dealer for details.
SouthCoast Hyundai is your local Hyundai dealer. Whether you're looking for a brand new Hyundai or a pre-owned vehicle, SouthCoast Hyundai can help. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
WIRELESS CHARGING
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Navigation
HEADS UP DISPLAY
