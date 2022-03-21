Menu
2020 Hyundai Tucson

31,254 KM

Details Description

$31,998

+ tax & licensing
AWD 2.4L Preferred Trend - $223 B/W

Location

121 Queensway East, Simcoe, ON N3Y 4M5

31,254KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8763092
  • Stock #: P00485
  • VIN: KM8J3CAL1LU191331

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dusk Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black Cloth
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Full of amazing features, this 2020 Tucson is more than a capable and reliable family SUV, it represents the new wave of modern SUVs. This 2020 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Simcoe.

2020 Hyundai Tucson is more than just a sport utility vehicle, it's the SUV that's always up for your adventures. With innovative features to keep you connected like standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, capable and efficient performance and heaps of built-in safety features, it's always ready when you are. This 2020 Hyundai Tucson is ready to show you what an affordable family SUV should be.This SUV has 31,254 kms. It's dusk blue pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoasthyundai.com/apply-for-financing



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $222.55 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - HST and Licensing - Pricing and Interest rate subject to change at any time. Please contact us for current pricing and interest rates / Total cost of borrowing $8506 / Total Obligation of $40504 ). See dealer for details.

SouthCoast Hyundai is your local Hyundai dealer. Whether you're looking for a brand new Hyundai or a pre-owned vehicle, SouthCoast Hyundai can help. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

